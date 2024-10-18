Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,025 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,128.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Simmons First National

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.