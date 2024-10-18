SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -112.36%.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.