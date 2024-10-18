SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $42.96. Approximately 490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31.

About SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

