Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,648.71 ($47.65) and traded as high as GBX 3,675.97 ($48.00). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,656 ($47.74), with a volume of 24,165,363 shares trading hands.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,474.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,656 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,648.71.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

