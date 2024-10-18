SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Cut by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after buying an additional 2,013,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after buying an additional 257,647 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,606,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,434,000 after acquiring an additional 100,502 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

