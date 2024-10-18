Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.UGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.91 and traded as high as C$20.89. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$20.89, with a volume of 5,925 shares.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.85.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.