Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 92,511 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 92,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $4,302,686.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,971,077.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $6,957,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Anthony Casalena sold 38,900 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $1,805,738.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Anthony Casalena sold 145,182 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $6,726,282.06.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 38,466 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,740,971.16.

On Thursday, August 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $3,033,354.62.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,164.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Squarespace last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Squarespace by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Squarespace by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Squarespace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,712 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Squarespace by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Squarespace by 15.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile



Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

