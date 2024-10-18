SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $76.38 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.