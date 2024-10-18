St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,565. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

