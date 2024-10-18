Stable Road Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRACU) Trading 10.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Stable Road Acquisition Stock Up 10.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.
About Stable Road Acquisition
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.
