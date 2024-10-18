Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Raised to $0.60 at Susquehanna

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $0.50 to $0.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.72.

Stem Stock Down 6.7 %

NYSE:STEM opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $93.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.68. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,618,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 109,810 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stem by 327.0% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,578,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,208,875 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 7.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stem by 181.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 856,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 551,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 5,770.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

