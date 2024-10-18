Stifel Canada Lowers Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.33%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.