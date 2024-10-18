StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $6,403.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What are earnings reports?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.