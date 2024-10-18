StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.98.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.11 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

