StockNews.com Upgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to Buy

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get State Street alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in State Street by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,897,000 after buying an additional 1,238,251 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 541.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,117,000 after buying an additional 634,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in State Street by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,841,000 after buying an additional 596,567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,469,000 after buying an additional 507,270 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,238,000 after buying an additional 479,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.