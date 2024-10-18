StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwind Capital lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.4% in the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 74,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. jvl associates llc increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 15,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $162.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average is $168.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

