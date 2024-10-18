Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.