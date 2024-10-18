StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

StorageVault Canada Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.0021 dividend. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

