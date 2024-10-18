Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPH. StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suburban Propane Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suburban Propane Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $43,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,950.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $254.61 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

About Suburban Propane Partners



Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

