Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,118,000 after acquiring an additional 56,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,809,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,394,000 after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

VLO opened at $136.65 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.