Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,434 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

