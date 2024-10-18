Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 208,528 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $20,188,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 200.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 90.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 862,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 409,192 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.34.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile



U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

