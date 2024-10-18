Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $38.03 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.34.

View Our Latest Report on Match Group

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.