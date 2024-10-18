Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 298 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American International Group by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in American International Group by 2,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in American International Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 156,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 2.7 %

American International Group stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

