Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 250 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BNS opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

