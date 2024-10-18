Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

