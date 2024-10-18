Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$60.04 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.04.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$53.79 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The stock has a market cap of C$68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.59 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.