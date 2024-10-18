Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $164.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.52. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

