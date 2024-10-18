Susquehanna Increases Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $28.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,123.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after buying an additional 656,839 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,330,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,086,000 after buying an additional 757,105 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,877,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,500,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

