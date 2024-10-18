Susquehanna Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $20.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.35.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,634.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 202,010 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 181,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,627,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

