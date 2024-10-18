Susquehanna Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $1.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $2.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $479.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $219,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.