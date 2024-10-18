Swedbank AB Acquires 1,351 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.10% of Snap-on worth $14,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 32.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 9.9 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $327.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $328.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.21.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.67%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

