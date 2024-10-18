Swedbank AB Acquires 4,689 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,497 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,131,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after acquiring an additional 347,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,411,028 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $127,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

