Swedbank AB Acquires 69,414 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,414 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.20% of H&R Block worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.4% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

H&R Block announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,491.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,491.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

