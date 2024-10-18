Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CHD opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $104.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.