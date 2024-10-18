Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 28,289 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.05% of DexCom worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 492.2% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Trading Down 0.5 %

DexCom stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.93. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.