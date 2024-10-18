Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Swedbank AB grew its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Solventum were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth about $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

NYSE SOLV opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

