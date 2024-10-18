Swedbank AB Boosts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 160.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $471,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.82.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
