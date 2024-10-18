Swedbank AB Boosts Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Reliance were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Reliance by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Reliance by 17.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RS opened at $296.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.11. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.14 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

