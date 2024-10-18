Swedbank AB Buys 19,570 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 170.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.5% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.92.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.0 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.87 and a twelve month high of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

