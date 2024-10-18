Swedbank AB Buys 3,635 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Swedbank AB raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,194,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 276.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $264.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $265.20.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.65.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

