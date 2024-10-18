Swedbank AB Buys 441 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.05% of HubSpot worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in HubSpot by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $533.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.94 and a 200-day moving average of $555.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -201.23, a PEG ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,321 shares of company stock worth $3,374,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.83.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

