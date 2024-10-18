Swedbank AB Buys 69,418 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,418 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in CRH were worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,912,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CRH by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CRH opened at $93.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $94.14.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

