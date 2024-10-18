Swedbank AB Decreases Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Globant worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Globant by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 65.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Globant by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Stock Up 0.1 %

GLOB opened at $216.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.45. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Globant

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.