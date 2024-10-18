Swedbank AB Grows Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EME opened at $453.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.50 and a fifty-two week high of $455.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

