Swedbank AB Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,903,000 after purchasing an additional 164,496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $159.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $160.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.28 and a 200-day moving average of $142.33.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

