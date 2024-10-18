Swedbank AB Has $10.72 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.16% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

SITE opened at $145.87 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average of $144.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

