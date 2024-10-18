Swedbank AB Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 45,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

ZBRA stock opened at $373.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $380.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.67. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.