Swedbank AB Has $12.11 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 168.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.0 %

AME opened at $169.67 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day moving average is $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

