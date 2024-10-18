Swedbank AB Has $12.74 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Datadog alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $126.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 394.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $4,346,289.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,963,061.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,002,719.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at $57,195,685.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,928 shares of company stock valued at $63,079,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

View Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.